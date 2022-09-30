Interesting Dietary Habits Of Queen Elizabeth II

Everything about the British Royal Family sparks the curiosity of netizens. Their lifestyle and dietary habits are no exception. And ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several interesting facts about her have their way to the public. The longest-serving monarch of the British throne lived a healthy, long life. And behind it was a disciplined eating habit. But that did not mean Queen ate boring food. Read on to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s dietary habits and the food she liked.

No Garlic

Back in 2018, the then Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, appeared on MasterChef Australia and revealed that the British Royal family does not have garlic. The Royal family including the Queen preferred food without onion and garlic.

Low Carb Dinner

According to Hello Magazine, the Queen ate low-carb food at dinner. Food with starch including pasta, potatoes, and rice was never on the royal dinner menu.

Queen’s Favorite Cake

Darren McGrady, former royal chef, in an interview with Recipes Plus, revealed that the Queen used to enjoy a slice of chocolate biscuit cake. Prepared in Buckingham Palace, she used to consume a slice of it every day.

Queen at the dining table

No one was supposed to begin eating before the Queen and neither could one continue eating after her. “Starting your meal before or ending it after the Queen would be noticed by others. At your own peril commit such a faux pas," etiquette expert William Hanson was quoted as saying by Hello magazine.

Drinks

While it is a common misconception that the Queen consumed 4 drinks every single day, that was not the case. According to CNN, former royal chef, McGrady explained that the confusion was due to journalists who wrongly quoted him because of not understanding his accent. The Queen did occasionally, however, enjoy Gin, wine or champagne.

