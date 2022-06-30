Interesting Facts, History and Benefits of Nutmeg

Nutmeg has become an integral part of every Indian kitchen. It is made by grinding the seed of the fragrant nutmeg tree into powder. The spice has such a distinctive strong fragrance and a slightly sweet taste; it is used to flavor many kinds of baked goods, puddings, potatoes, meats, sausages, and vegetables. Nutmeg also cures many diseases and is also used for religious purposes.

Interesting facts:

Nutmeg is counted in the category of spices. But it is also versatile. It is also considered an inflammatory drug that helps to increase the body’s immunity system. The special thing about nutmeg is that it is used a lot for worship purposes.

Advertisement

The specialty of the nutmeg tree is that it gives two spices. One is nutmeg in the form of kernels and the other has a mesh peel on top of it, which is called mace spice. In the olden times, its perfume was also made. The special thing is that today nutmeg is used in both sweet and salty dishes.

History:

Nutmeg originated in the Banda Islands of Indonesia and was discovered by the Portuguese in 1512. But the importance of the nutmeg seed was propagated by the Dutch. The name nutmeg is derived from the Latin nux muscatus, meaning musky nut. In India, nutmeg is known as Jaiphal.

Health Benefits of Nutmeg:

Helps treat Insomnia: Nutmeg has a calming effect when consumed in smaller doses. For people who have insomnia problems, if they take a small dose of its powder at night, they get a sound sleep.

Relieves pain: Nutmeg has essential volatile oils such as myristicin, elemicin, eugenol, and safrole. This helps treat joint and muscle pain. Just a few drops of this oil can treat inflammation, swelling, joint pain, muscle pains, and sores.

Advertisement

Helps Digestion: Nutmeg contains essential oils which are very much effective for our digestive system. As it helps to treat digestive issues such as diarrhea, constipation, bloating, or gas.

Skincare: Nutmeg has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties and that’s why it is a good ingredient for skin care. It also helps to remove blackheads, and treat acne and clogged pores.

Blood pressure and circulation: Nutmeg has high mineral content, which makes it a good ingredient for regulating blood circulation and pressure. It contains calcium, iron, potassium, manganese, etc. that are all essential for various functions in the body. It also helps reduce stress and relax the blood vessels.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.