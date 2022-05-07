International Astronomy Day 2022: History, Significance and Celebration

INTERNATIONAL ASTRONOMY DAY 2022: Irrespective of all the things that define life such as age, jobs, families, one thing that envisages all of us and is greater than all of humanity combined is the universe. From an astronomical perspective, the universe is bigger than anything we can ever imagine. The unanswered mysteries that are floating in outer space give us a sense of amazement and astonishment.

The International Astronomy Day is being observed today on May 7. Among the professionals and enthusiasts in the field of astronomy, the day holds immense importance. It is celebrated twice a year in order to observe the events occurring in space. The first observance falls near the first quarter moon of spring season and the other one in the fall.

International Astronomy Day: History

Advertisement

The International Astronomy Day was first observed by Doug Berger in 1973, who was the president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California at that time. His aim was to increase the general public’s interest in the vast field of astronomy. He used to set up telescopes at various locations.

The timeline of the International Astronomy Day dates back to 2800 BC. It starts with the famous structure Stonehedge and ends with the Hubble telescope invented in 1990. Ancient British people used Stonehedge to track the positions of celestial bodies.

In the year 1608, the first-ever telescope was patented and its utility read, “for seeing things far away as if they were nearby." Nearly four centuries later, the Hubble telescope was launched and it still is of great significance in the field of astronomy.

Here is how you can celebrate International Astronomy Day

Advertisement

There are several ways in which the international astronomy day can be celebrated. There are activities that can be enjoyed by persons of all ages. Having a telescope makes the process even more interesting. Visits to planetariums and museums are also a great way to celebrate the event.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.