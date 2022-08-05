International Beer Day 2022: Five Drinking Holidays Around The World This Year

INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY 2022: The first Friday of August is celebrated as International Beer Day every year. This year, this day falls on August 5. Celebrated across various parts of the world, the day finds its root in the local bars and pubs in the United States. The foundation of International Beer Day was laid by Jesse Avshalomov in Santa Cruz in 2007. Since then, every first Friday of August is marked and observed as International Beer Day. The main objective of this day is to gather your friends and family and celebrate bartenders by brewing, serving, and having beer.

On this occasion, we have made a list of five drinking holidays, just as this one, that are celebrated around the world.

St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day is observed every year on March 17. It is a cultural and religious occasion that commemorates the works of St Patrick of Ireland. On this day, green is the dominant shade that is visible almost everywhere. Moreover, the day cannot be celebrated without the involvement of drinks, especially beer. National Beer Day

Quite similar to the day we are celebrating on Friday, National Beer Day, celebrated on April 7, marks the day alcoholic drinks were made legally accessible to the American population. A famous quote by Franklin D. Roosevelt is quite widely used on this day. In 1933, the American president, on this day, was quoted saying after signing the Beer Permit Act, “I think this would be a good time for a beer." Cinco De Mayo

Originating from Mexico, Cinco De Mayo has become a widely celebrated festival in the United States as well. Massive parades, colourful attires, jolliness in the air, and of course, drinks are what make Cinco De Mayo festival special. The festival is marked on May 5. World Bartender Day

Wouldn’t it be unfair to not have a day for the profession that is so deeply connected with beer and other favourite alcoholic drinks? The credit for the advent of this day goes to Jerry Thomas, who in the hospitality fraternity, is known as the Father of Bartending. The day is observed across the world on February 24 Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is one of the most iconic celebrations and is marked across cities like Rio De Janeiro and New Orleans. In 2022, the festival fell on March 1 but the celebrations commence months before D-Day.

