International Bikini Day 2022: 4 Beautiful Beaches to Wear Bikini In India That Are Not Located in Goa

INTERNATIONAL BIKINI DAY 2022: Every year, July 5, is observed as International Bikini Day to celebrate the existence of the stunning two-piece swimsuit that women have been adorning for decades. Over the years, the item of clothing has evolved dynamically by becoming a style statement that can never go out of trend. When it comes to India, the bikini culture has not been accepted entirely as of yet, however, the country is home to several beautiful beaches where women can chill like villains in bikinis. However, here we have curated a list of a few places in the country one can visit to flaunt their bikinis.

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Radhanagar Beach is one of the most popular and visited beaches in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The serene place is filled with lush green trees and a sandy stretch that extends as long as one’s eyes can see. Marari Beach, Kerala

Located in Alappuzha, Kerala, Marari Beach is also one of the most visited beaches in India. With a far-flung oceanic view accentuated with coconut groves, Marari beach has now become one of the many tourist attractions of Kerala. The beach is also just an hour and a half away from the Cochin International Airport. Kadmat Beach, Lakshadweep

Surrounded by large lagoons, Kadmat Beach is one of the ideal places to relax in nature’s lap. The underwater mountain summit built with huts for tourists is accentuated by palm groves that allow tourists to enjoy the beauty of mother nature in solitude. Mamallapuram Beach, Tamil Nadu

Mamallapuram Beach also known as Mahabalipuram is located in Chennai, India. The touristy place is known for its azure waters and golden sandy shores. With a sparkling blue sea, visitors can enjoy several water activities in the area.

