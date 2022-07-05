International Bikini Day 2022: History, Significance and Fascinating Facts About Bikini

INTERNATIONAL BIKINI DAY 2022: International Bikini Day is observed on July 5 to celebrate the risque piece of clothing. On International Bikini Day, 2022, here we have detailed everything about the day’s history and significance.

History and significance

Bikini was created by a French automobile engineer namely Louis Reard when he took over his mother’s lingerie business in Paris. The set of clothing was introduced to the world on July 5, 1946. It is said that he got the idea of creating the clothing item after he saw women at a beach rolling their swimsuits to get a better tan. The name of Bikini originates from a place name Bikini Atoll, where the US conducted a peacetime hydrogen bomb best on July 1, 1946.

The bikini is a staple summer outfit, also known as the shortest bathing suit. The fabric of the item comes in various shapes, sizes, and colours.

Facts about bikini

China reportedly tops the list of manufacturing and exporting bikinis. It is believed that the country covers almost 70% of the market for this clothing item. La Femme is a beach in Egypt where Muslim women can adorn bikinis without any fear. Model Kiki Hakansson became the first and the last model to wear a bikini during the crowning ceremony of the Miss World pageant in 1951. The most expensive bikini in the world costs a whopping 30 million USD. It was designed by Susan Rosen and is said to have been embellished with over 150 carats of diamonds. When the bikini was introduced, many places banned the clothing item including the Vatican city which termed it as ‘Sinful’. The list of banned places also included places from the United States of America like Florida.

