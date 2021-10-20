International Chef's Day 2021: History and Significance of This Day

While eating food at a hotel or restaurant, we are impressed with the delicious taste of the meals but never think about who made the dishes that way. A chef not just cooks the food but also makes it presentable to serve. No matter how much you hail them, the praises fell short. Therefore, every year on October 20, International Chefs’ Day is observed to celebrate the profession. The aim of International Chefs’ Day is to appreciate chefs for their constant effort to serve the best food to people. The day is also to remind these chefs that it is their duty to pass on their culinary skills and knowledge of food to the next generation of chefs, with a commitment to the future and a sense of pride. Further, the occasion is also used to create awareness about the profession as people still don’t want their children to venture into it. Apart from this, it also focuses on educating children around the world on eating healthy.

>Theme of International Chefs’ Day 2021:

The theme for International Chef’s Day 2021 is “Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting all People and our Planet". The chefs across the world, this year, would be spreading the message about the impact of production and consumption of food on the environment. Last year, the theme for International Chefs Day was ‘Healthy Food for the Future’.

>History and significance of International Chefs’ Day 2021:

The International Chefs Day was first initiated in 2004 by a famous chef and former president of the World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs), Late Dr Bill Gallagher. It was a day solely meant to create awareness about healthy food and honour the profession. Worldchefs have been working together on educating the world about more aspects, varieties, and benefits of food. For the past few years, Worldchefs have joined hands with Nestle Professional. The Nestle Professional hosts fun-filled workshops and events for children, wherein they are taught about the importance of healthy eating.

