International Childhood Cancer Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

>International Childhood Cancer Day 2022: Every year, February 15 is observed as the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) to highlight the danger and impact of this deadly disease among children. More than 4 lakh children and adolescents below the age of 20 years are diagnosed with cancer every year. While the chances of their survival are close to 80 per cent in some high-income countries, the rate of survival for such patients from low-income countries is as low as 20 per cent.

As per the data of a 2017 study by the Indian Journal of Medical and Pediatric Oncology, nearly 50,000 children, adolescents in India between the age group of 0 and 19 are likely to succumb to this illness every year. Cancer is the 9th most common cause of death among children in the country.

International Childhood Cancer Day: History

The International Childhood Cancer Day was first observed in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International (CCI), a network of over 170 organisations, cancer outreach programs, cancer institutes and paediatric cancer survivor organisations. ICCD efforts to make the finest medical and psychological treatment available to children suffering from cancer regardless of the limitation of their location, ethnicity, and socioeconomic background.

International Childhood Cancer Day: Significance

Observed on February 15 every year, the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is marked as a day to raise awareness about cancer among children and to express support for adolescents, children who are either suffering from cancer or have survived the ailment, and their families.

International Childhood Cancer Day 2022: Theme

As part of the three campaigns launched in 2021 for ICCD, the theme for this year is ‘Better Survival’ is achievable #throughyourhands. It aims to pay tribute to the efforts of the medical team and health care workers for bringing positive impact to the lives of children and adolescents with cancer and vice versa. The theme is aligned with the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC). Last year, ICCD was commemorated under the theme of #throughourhands to celebrate the bravery, courage, and resiliency of children and adolescents with cancer.

