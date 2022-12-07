International Civil Aviation Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Slogans, Messages and Quotes to Share

INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION DAY: December 7 is observed as International Civil Aviation Day every year. The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of aviation towards global development. It is commemorated to help generate and reinforce awareness of the significance of international civil aviation regarding social and economic growth worldwide.

On this day, we present wishes, quotes, and slogans for you to share.

International Civil Aviation Day: Wishes

1. For most of us sky is the limit, but those who are into aviation, for them sky is where their home is. Warm wishes on International Civil Aviation Day.

2. Wishing a very Happy International Civil Aviation Day to all. It is something that connects the world and brings all of us close.

3. On the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day, let us thank everyone in the aviation industry who is contributing to our experience.

4. It feels so good to know that distances are no longer the reason to stay away from your loved ones. Big thanks to civil aviation for helping us reach out to our dear ones.

5. Aviation has no room for mistakes. Everything and everyone in aviation has to be perfect in every sense. Have a Happy International Civil Aviation Day.

6. It demands a lot of understanding, knowledge, experience and intelligence to be able to fly. Warm wishes on International Civil Aviation Day.

International Civil Aviation Day: Quotes

1. “The highest art form of all is a human being in control of himself and his aeroplane in flight, urging the spirit of a machine to match his own." – Richard Bach, American writer

2. “Man must rise above the Earth—to the top of the atmosphere and beyond—for only thus will he fully understand the world in which he lives." – Socrates.

3. “Sometimes you have to go up really high to see how small you are" – Austrian skydiver

International Civil Aviation Day: Slogans

1. Flying fills your heart with emotions that no words can express. Flying is probably the best use of technology.

2. With civil aviation, not only have distances shortened, but travel time has also been reduced, and the fun of travelling has improved.

3. Flying is a lot more than a sport, a lot more than work. Flying is a passion.

