International Coffee Day 2022: Coffee Linked to Living Longer, Lower Heart Disease Risk; 7 Reasons Why Coffee is Good for You

INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY 2022: Every year 77 Member States of the International Coffee Organization (ICO), dozens of coffee associates, and millions of coffee lovers come together to celebrate their favourite beverage on October 1. The day is marked to celebrate “the coffee sector’s diversity, quality and passion." It is an opportunity for coffee lovers to share their love of the beverage and support farmers whose livelihood depends on the aromatic crop. But why should the love for coffee last for just one day? Here is why you should love and consume coffee every day:

Advertisement

Helps To Keep Heart Ailments at Bay

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a cup or two of coffee every day makes you less likely to develop heart failure. It can also decrease the chances of coronary heart disease and stroke.

A new study published on Tuesday in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, said that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day might help you live longer and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, Boosts Energy

Caffeine in coffee is a nervous system stimulant. It works wonders to help fight off fatigue and give you an energy boost. Aids in Lowering Risk of Parkinson’s Disease

Caffeine has been linked to lowering the chances of Parkinson’s disease. Johns Hopkins Medicine also mentions if someone has already developed the condition, caffeine can help them better control their movements. Reduce Chances Of Type-2 Diabetes

Based on the past 30 studies on coffee, research published in the USA’s National Library of Medicine (NLM) found, a cup of coffee each day reduces the risk of developing type-2 diabetes by 6 per cent! Less Likely To Suffer A Stroke

Johns Hopkins Medicine has stated drinking at least one cup of coffee each day can reduce the chances of suffering a stroke.



Say No To Depression

A review of 7 studies, published in NLM, found that consuming one cup of coffee each day reduces your chances of developing depression by up to 8 per cent. A Happy Liver

Whether it is regular or decaf, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicines state that coffee helps get enzyme levels within a healthy range. That means the coffee has protective effects on the liver.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here