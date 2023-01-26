INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMS DAY 2023: International Customs Day (ICD) is celebrated every year on January 26 globally. The annual event is meant to acknowledge the role and responsibilities that customs officials play in ensuring the smooth flow of goods across world borders. This special day aims to bring light to the challenges and working conditions of customs administrators.

International Customs Day is observed by leading and renowned customs organisations in different countries along with the United Nations (UN) as the host. On this occasion, several customs organisations organise workshops, speeches, appreciation events, and seminars.

International Customs Day 2023: Theme

The theme for International Customs Day 2023 is ‘Nurturing the next generation: promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs’. Through this theme, the World Customs Organisation members will have the opportunity to showcase their efforts and activities in this domain. Last year, the theme was ‘Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem’.

International Customs Day: History

The Customs Cooperation Council (CCC) currently known as the World Customs Organisation (WCO) was established on January 26, 1953. They formally announced the observance of ICD in an inaugural session that was conducted in Brussels, Belgium. The event was attended by renowned representatives from 17 European countries.

To mark the establishment of WCO, International Customs Day is observed on the day of its conception. The World Customs Organisation works on matters related to custom reinforcement, security of supply chain, and facilitation of international trade among others. Currently, the WCO comprises 182 member states from all parts of the world.

International Customs Day was first celebrated in 1983 by the Customs Council to observe 30 years of its first session. In 1994, the CCC has been renamed as World Customs Organisation.

International Customs Day: Significance

The main objective of International Customs Day is to boost leadership, guidance, and support to customs management. It is solely because WCO strongly believes that while borders divide the country, it is the ‘customs’ that establish a connection between nations.

