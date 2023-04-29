International Dance Day 2023: Dance Your Way to Boost Physical and Mental Health

INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY 2023: If you ask a person around you what is that one activity that allows you to express yourself, undeniably, half of them will say dancing. Whether behind closed doors or openly amidst hundreds of viewers on stage, each one of us has at least once in our lives enjoyed dancing. So to celebrate this beautiful form of art, International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 to encourage people across the globe to cherish each other’s dance forms. It was introduced in 1982, by the International Dance Council.

Well, dance is not just an art form, it is extremely beneficial to our overall health, as 30 minutes of dance class is equivalent to a jogging session. Once you incorporate dance into your lives you will realise that it not only lets us enjoy the rhythm in our body but also results in ample health benefits. So while celebrating the International dance day we have listed a few dance forms along with their health benefits:

Tap Dancing

Originated in the United States in the early 19th century, Tap Dancing is not only a dance form but a cardiovascular activity. It helps in toning your legs and developing muscular strength, particularly in the thighs, quads, and calves. Belly Dancing

Also known as Oriental Dancing, Belly Dancing finds its roots in Egypt. While tap dancing helps you in toning your legs, belly dance helps toning your whole body and muscles. As this dance form demands your arms to be in the air for a longer period of time, it results in strengthening them. Bharatnatyam

This Indian classical dance form not only increases your stamina, flexibility and balance, but it results in a healthy heart, improves concentration, and builds endurance. Due to the need for the complex movement in the dance form, it boosts your blood circulation and keeps your weight under control. Ballet

The history of this elegant dance form begins around 1500 in Italy. Ballet not only improves posture but strengthens muscle, promotes healthy bones, and burns calories. Kathakali

Belonging to the Indian southern state of Kerala, Kathakali is one of the miraculous dance forms. It not only improves immunity but reduces risks of diseases related to the eyes. Kathakali even manages vitamin deficiency and fatigue.

