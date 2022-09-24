International Daughters’ Day 2022: History, Significance, Inspirational Quotes and Celebrations

INTERNATIONAL DAUGHTERS’ DAY 2022: Daughters’ Day is for parents to honour and appreciate their daughters. Although it is celebrated on different days in different countries, in India, it is observed every year on the fourth Sunday in September. This year it will fall on September 25. Governments urge parents all around the world to promote equality on this day.

International Daughters’ Day: History

Although there is no actual origin of how this day came into existence, in most countries including India, the girl child has been perceived as a liability, and traditionally a boy is preferred by the families. Issues like dowry, female infanticide, and foeticide even exist to date. Therefore, a day designated to them was introduced to burst the stigma and tackle crimes against the girl child.

International Daughters’ Day: Significance

Organizations and governments strive to close the gender gap and provide society with equal opportunity. The special day is acknowledged as a recognized remedy to some historical wrongs toward daughters while also attempting to commemorate the female child. The holiday acknowledges that daughters can impact the world just as much as sons can. It acknowledges girls as partners on an equal footing in society and the family system.

International Daughters’ Day: Quotes

“Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our heart with unending love" - J. Lee “You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself." - Steve Maraboli “No mother and daughter ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them." - Christie Watson “The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life the stronger the daughter." - Anita Diamant “The best music I have ever heard is the sound of my daughter’s giggling." - Deasish Mridha

How is the day celebrated?

The goal of Daughter’s Day is often to increase public awareness of the joys that daughters bring into people’s lives. Many organizations also plan conferences and activities to tackle issues like prejudice and female foeticide. You can make this day special by taking out your daughter on a special outing or just by spending time with her.

