International Day for Biological Diversity 2022: Things You Can Do To Conserve Biodiversity

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY 2022: Biological diversity is the fulcrum of the earth’s life. Without it, there is nothing on this planet that can be considered living, including human beings. As the world is facing numerous challenges in the present times and is exposed to impending catastrophes, it has become imperative that the state of natural elements be improved.

Some things that accelerate the loss of biodiversity and make the world worse are the overuse of natural and nonrenewable resources, climate change, pollution, and the growth of cities.

In order to look back on what the world has become courtesy of human actions, the International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on May 22 every year. Themes are assigned to this day that aim towards focusing predominantly on the problems at hand and long-term action plans for the impending catastrophes.

The theme for this year is “Building a shared future for all life." Catering to our ironical belief that the world we are living in isn’t the one that the future generations of all species are going to live in, the slogan of building a shared future for all life is befitting.

There are various entities doing their bit to improve the state of natural resources and habitats. The concept of sustainable development has gained massive popularity globally. Like all the other issues that the world is facing, this too needs the support of every individual living on the planet. Thankfully, there are several ways that we can opt for in order to build a stronger planet for ourselves.

Here are some things you can do to conserve biodiversity:



Reduce your carbon footprint by actually reducing the carbon emissions at your home.

Monitor your pet animal’s impact on the native species of other animals. Bizarrely, pet cats are believed to kill millions of birds in the North American region.

Encourage and help the indigenous farms by buying from them instead of the big companies that are only interested in making money and don’t have the resources to help the environment as well.

Plant local flowers, fruits, and vegetables. It also helps in attracting beneficial insects and other important species.

Take shorter showers in order to waste less clean water.

Use products that are environmentally friendly and don’t originate from hazardous or malicious sources.

Embrace the natural habitat by setting up bird houses. Save the bees and their natural habitat.

Do not throw away hazardous waste without proper disposal.

Swear by recycle, reuse, reduce.

