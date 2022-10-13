International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022: All You Need to Know

Every year, millions of people around the world are impacted by natural and technological disasters, but most of their impact can be minimised with advanced planning and preventative actions. October 13 is designated as International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with a focus on encouraging a global culture of risk awareness and catastrophe preparedness. The day also recognises the efforts communities and individuals around the world are lowering their vulnerability to disasters.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was established in 1989 in response to a United Nations General Assembly request for a day to encourage a world view of risk awareness and disaster reduction. The drastic change in recent years has been a triggering factor in many natural calamities.

The UN Secretary-General used the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in 2016 to launch the Sendai Seven Campaign, which refers to the seven objectives of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030). It was implemented at the third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan, a city that was at the epicentre of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. The disaster left 20,000 dead, causing huge economic turmoil

According to ‘The Sendai Seven Campaign’ of 2016, this year’s theme focuses on Target G of the Sendai Framework, “Substantially increase the availability and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030."

Effective disaster risk governance is measured by the number of lives saved, financial losses, and the proportion of the catastrophe-affected population. A coherent understanding, effective strategies, and powerful organisations that act on scientific data are the keys to optimising primary prevention, as demonstrated by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and environmental catastrophe.

