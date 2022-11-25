International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women 2022: Theme, History and Significance

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed on November 25, every year. It is a day to pay tribute to the Mirabal sisters, the Dominican Republic activists who were murdered at the order of Rafael Trujilllo in 1960. The United Nations aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence against women.

This year’s campaign is a 16-day initiative starting on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women and concluding on International Human Rights Day on December 10. Here is everything you need to know about this day:

International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women: Theme

The 2022 theme of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is ‘UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls.’ According to the United Nations’ official website, this campaign will be an initiative of 16 days of activism starting from November 25 and concluding on International Human Rights Day on December 10.

The campaign “will aim to mobilize all society to become activists for the prevention of violence against women, to stand in solidarity with women’s rights activists and to support feminist movements around the world to resist the rollback on women’s rights and calling for a world free from VAWG."

International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women: History

The UN General Assembly in 1979, adopted the Convention of the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). Yet violence against women and girls is a problem that can still be seen worldwide. To tackle this issue, the General Assembly issued resolution 48/104, to lay the foundation of a world free of gender-based violence.

Since 1981, November 25 has been commemorated as a day to raise voices against gender-based violence. This date honours the Mirabal sisters, three political activists from the Dominican Republic who were brutally murdered on the order of former President Rafael Trujillo in 1960.

The General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women through resolution 48/104 on 20 December 1993.

Furthermore, the UNGA adopted resolution 54/134, officially designating November 25 as the International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on February 7, 2000.

International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women: Significance

According to the United Nations’ official website, Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in the world today. Furthermore, it still remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it. The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is commemorated to raise public awareness about the issues surrounding gender-based violence.

It is also a day to spread awareness about how this gender-based violence manifests itself in physical, sexual and psychological forms. The United Nations hopes to raise awareness about the adverse consequences of VAWG for women of all ages.

Furthermore, it is a day to lend a voice to women who continue to have a myriad of obstacles in their path to equality, development and peace.

