International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2022: Theme, History and Significance of World Ozone Day

September 16th marks the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. In 1987, representatives from 24 countries met in Canada’s Montreal to discuss the alarming situation of depleting the Ozone layer. The countries agreed on the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, calling for the world to get rid of the substances that cause Ozone depletion. In December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly designated September 16 International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date of the signing of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, in 1987.

THEME

The theme announced by the UN Environment Programme for International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2022 is ‘Global Cooperation Protecting Life on Earth.’ The Montreal Protocol’s impact is recognized with this theme and brings to notice the ‘need to act in collaboration, forge partnerships and develop global cooperation to address climate challenges and protect life on earth for future generations.

HISTORY

September 16 was designated as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer by the UN General Assembly in December 1994. And since then, it has been observed with a focus on creating awareness of the depleting condition of the Ozone layer. The world celebrated the first International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 16th, 1995.

SIGNIFICANCE

The day aims to create awareness about the importance and need of the Ozone layer which is the single protection on Earth against UV rays coming out from the sun. The UN Environment Programme also aims to bring awareness about the importance of getting rid of the substances that damage the ozone layer. It also calls for taking time-targeted actions to protect Earth’s protective shield.

