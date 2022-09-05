International Day of Charity 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

The International Day of Charity is observed on September 5, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. It was established with the aim of sensitising people, NGOs, and stakeholders to help those in need by participating in philanthropic activities. Doing so would create social bonding. The focuses on creating a common platform for charity across the world.

International Day of Charity: History

The date, September 5 was chosen to commemorate the death anniversary of Mother Teresa. She received Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for “work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace." Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910 in Greece’s Macedonia. In 1928, she visited India and devoted her time to helping the distressed and needy. In 1950, she founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

International Day of Charity 2022: Theme

In the ‘ 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development ‘ adopted in 2015, the United Nations recognizes that eradicating poverty including extreme poverty is the greatest global challenge and requirement for sustainable development. The agenda calls for global solidarity that focuses on the needs of the destitute. The Sustainable Development Goals set in the Agenda can be grouped into six categories: people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership.

International Day of Charity: Significance

Charity can help reduce the effects of humanitarian crises and help with education, housing, and child protection. It encourages cultural advancements and preserving culture and natural heritage, science, and sports. Charities help promote the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged. It harnesses the power of community and teaches the young generation about generosity. Charities bring attention to serious issues and a lot more.

