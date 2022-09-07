International Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies 2022: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF CLEAN AIR FOR BLUE SKIES 2022: Every individual’s health may be impacted by air pollution exposure. When we breathe, pollutants enter our lungs and our bloodstream causing minor annoyances such as coughing or itchy eyes. It can also exacerbate or cause a variety of lung and breathing-related illnesses, which can result in hospitalisations, cancer, or even an early demise.

The possibility of exposure to air pollution exists wherever you live. Depending on your location, the time of day, and even the weather, varying levels and types pertain. Exposure to air pollution is higher near busy highways or industrial belts.

International Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies: History

During its 74th session, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to hold an International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on December 19, 2019. The resolution also encouraged the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to facilitate the day’s observance in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders. In the lead-up to the passing of the resolution, the Climate and Clean Air Coalition collaborated with UNEP and the Republic of Korea to advocate for the day.

International Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies: Significance

The United Nations commemorates the International Day Of Clear Air For Blue Skies by hosting summits with member states. Attendees put forth their perspectives and discuss the data on the impacts of air pollution and air quality around the globe.

Events highlighting the need for increased awareness are organized. The day also sees events that talk about the issue, effects, and solutions related to air pollution on a global as well as local scale.

Theme: The Air We Share

The ‘Air We Share’ will be the focal theme of the third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, which will take place on September 7, 2022. It emphasises the need for collective accountability and action by understanding that the existence of air pollution stretches across national boundaries.

