International Day of Cooperatives 2022: Theme, History And Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF COOPERATIVES 2022: International Day of Cooperatives, a day designated by the United Nations, will be observed around the world on July 2, Saturday, this year. This year will mark the 100th International Day of Cooperatives, also known as Coops Day. Cooperatives can be defined as people-led enterprises owned, controlled and run by and for their members to achieve a common economic, social, and cultural goal.

History and Significance

Scotland is known to be the place where the earliest recorded co-operative was formed. A group of 28 artisans working in the cotton mills in the north of England established the first modern co-operative business in 1844. The International Cooperative Alliance, founded in 1895, is one of the oldest non-governmental organisations and one of the largest ones measured by the number of people represented, which is 1.2 billion cooperative members.

Advertisement

Global and regional governments and organisations come together and work with the ICA to set up the legislative environments that allow cooperatives to form and grow.

Co-operatives are significant as it gives citizens a chance to come together and effectively improve their lives while contributing to the economic, social, cultural and political advancement of their community and nation. Since they are community-based, cooperatives are committed to the sustainable development of their respective communities, environmentally, socially and economically.

According to the UN, “This commitment can be seen in their support for community activities, local sourcing of supplies to benefit the local economy, and in decision-making that considers the impact on their communities."

Theme

Advertisement

This year’s theme for International Day of Cooperatives is - “Cooperatives Build a Better World." According to the ICA, using this year’s theme, it invites cooperators around the world to spread the word about how human-centred business model, inspired by the cooperative values of self-help, democracy, equality, self-responsibility, and solidarity along with the ethical values of honesty, acceptance, social responsibility and caring for others.

Bruno Roelants, Director General of the ICA, said in a statement that for nearly two centuries, cooperatives have been restoring trust, and inspiring hope through dialogue, and understanding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.