International Day of Families 2022: Inspiring Quotes That Prove Families Matter

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FAMILIES 2022: While the world is growing more contemporary and evolved, the definition of family and what it represents stays unchanged. Trust, comfort, love, caring, happiness, and belonging are all synonyms for family. Family is the bond we form from the minute we come into this world. People who take care of us and help us grow are referred to as a family, and they become anchors for us. Because they provide a support structure and a source of encouragement. Family members play a vital part in determining an individual’s success or failure in life.

Every year on May 15, the United Nations observes International Day of Families. The goal of the International Day of Families is to focus on concerns that impact families and their welfare, such as health, education, gender equality, and so on. This demonstrates the importance of families and their well-being to the overall development of the economy and the planet.

Advertisement

“Family is not an important thing; it is everything," said Michael J Fox.

Because a family is your first and most important surrounding, it has the largest impact on a child. Family members are the people who will be there for you through thick and thin.

Alex Hailey, an American writer, said, “When you start about family, about lineage and ancestry, you are talking about every person on earth." This in actuality implies that we are all linked and have a responsibility to each other, a responsibility to assist, stand by, and not oppose each other.

Advertisement

One of the renowned authors Anthony Brandt once said, “Other things may change but, we start and end with our family." Our family is a circle of love and strength that develops with each birth and union.

Some more endearing quotes about importance of family:

My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me – Michael Imperioli

Advertisement

It’s all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family – Philip Green

The family is the first essential cell of human society – Pope John XXIII

When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you – Guy Lafleur

Families are of utmost importance. They establish our entire civilization; so, addressing the needs of families is the way to progress in the future.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.