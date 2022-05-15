International Day of Families 2022: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FAMILIES 2022: Family is like tree branches; we grow in distinct directions but share the same roots. Family offers us a sense of security, of having someone with whom we can discuss our troubles, and so on. Furthermore, it entails mutual respect and accountability.

May 15 marks International Day of Families across the world. The significance of families is highlighted on this day. The United Nations works on topics that are critical to the well-being of families worldwide, such as health, education, children’s rights, gender equality, work-family balance, and social inclusion, among others.

The International Day of Families not only promotes the value of a healthy and well-balanced family, but also increases understanding of the economic, demographic, and social dynamics that influence families. The Universal Peace Federation also observes this day since they see family as a microcosm of the entire society.

International Day of Families: History

During the 1980s, the United Nations attached more importance to family-related concerns. The UN raised awareness amongst decision-makers and public about family issues and needs, as well as effective ways to fulfill those needs.

On December 9, 1989, the United Nations General Assembly declared the International Year of Families in a resolution. In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly declared May 15 to be the International Day of Families. The fundamental purpose of reaffirming these goals is to demonstrate the United Nations’ willingness to inspire people to work for improved living conditions and social progress for families all around the world.

International Day of Families: Theme

The theme for this year ‘Families and Urbanization’ aims to raise awareness about the necessity of family-friendly urban policy. One of the most important emerging trends impacting our planet and the lives and well-being of families throughout the world is urbanization.

Sustainable Urbanization is related to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals and targets such as poverty eradication, good health, and well-being. Making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable, and reducing inequality within and among countries.

