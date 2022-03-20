International Day of Happiness 2022: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes to Make You Feel Positive

March 20 marks the celebration of the International Day of Happiness every year across the world to spread awareness about the importance of being happy amid all the uncertainties. The United Nations (UN) has started celebrating this day since 2013. People nowadays are getting depressed and tensed because of lots of reasons including, financial issues, family problems and work pressure. Hence, it has become very important to make them understand the importance and power of being happy and making others happy.

To keep you motivated, happy and feel positive here are some WhatsApp messages and Quotes:

1. Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony - Mahatma Gandhi

2. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway - Mother Teresa

3. If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things - Albert Einstein

4. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier - Mother Theresa

5. The best way to cheer yourself up is to cheer somebody else up - Mark Twain

6. People are just as happy as they make up their minds to be - Abraham Lincoln

7. True Happiness is not attained through self-gratification but through fidelity to a worthy purpose - Helen Keller

8. Money has never made man happy, nor will it, there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has the more one wants - Benjamin Franklin

9. Happiness is a gift and the trick is not to expect it but to delight in it when it comes - Charles Dickens

10. Happiness comes from you. No one else can make you happy. You make you happy - Beyonce

11. True happiness comes from the joy of deeds well done, the zest of creating things new - Franklin Roosevelt

12. Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions - Dalai Lama

13. Happiness is a state of mind. It is just according to the way you look at things - Walt Disney

14. I refuse to accept other people’s idea of happiness for me. As if there’s a one size fits all standard for happiness - Kanye West

