International Day of Human Fraternity 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

>International Day of Human Fraternity 2022: February 4 marks the International Day of Human Fraternity. The annual event designated by the United Nations honours the religious and cultural diversity present in our world. Amidst rising religious intolerance in parts of the world, International Day of Human Fraternity seeks to showcase how diverse religions and cultures enrich our life and progress as humankind.

International Day of Human Fraternity: History

In 2020, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity, with resolution 75/200. However, the core essence of the ideology behind this day has been present since 1999. The General-Assembly adopted, by resolution 53/243, the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace in 1999 which continues to serve as the universal mandate for the international community, particularly the United Nations system, to promote a culture of peace and non-violence that benefits all of humanity, including future generations.

The International Day of Human Fraternity acknowledges that tolerance, pluralistic tradition, mutual respect and the diversity of religions and beliefs promote human fraternity.

International Day of Human Fraternity: Significance

The International Day of Human Fraternity came at a time when several incidents of hate crimes were committed against religious minorities world over. From the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, to the Uighur Muslims in China, and Asians in the West.

In its resolution that was passed in 2020, the UN expressed its “deep concern at those acts that advocate religious hatred and thereby undermine the spirit of tolerance and respect for diversity, especially at a time when the world confronts the unprecedented crisis caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which requires a global response based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation."

Through International Day of Human Fraternity, the UN underlines the importance of raising awareness about different cultures and religions or beliefs and of education in the promotion of tolerance.

