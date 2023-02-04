INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HUMAN FRATERNITY: The International Day of Human Fraternity has been observed every year on February 4 for the last couple of years. This day, which falls in the middle of the International Interfaith Harmony Week is recognised by one of the world’s leading transnational organisations– the United Nations. It underscores the importance of humanity coming together as a united community in times that are increasingly characterised by ethno-nationalistic, political, and economic polarisation. Take a look at the history and significance of this day.

International Day of Human Fraternity: History

The International Day of Human Fraternity was instituted to celebrate the historic document titled “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together", being signed by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, and Pope Francis on February 4, 2019. The document promotes the values of love, mutual respect, and cooperation between people of different religions and cultures and aims to create a world where everyone can live in peace and dignity. The day is significant as it highlights the importance of promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and cooperation as a way to build a more peaceful and harmonious world.

International Day of Human Fraternity: Significance

In 2023, the day will be marked in the backdrop of multiple conflicts whether on grounds of political ideology, territorial disputes, religious differences, or economic inequities. They mark a sorry human condition, marked by many divides and a lack of peace and harmony.

The International Day of Human Fraternity recognises the importance of compassion, religious tolerance, and respect for one another. These values promote peace and bring the human community together. However, these values are being threatened by division, inequality, and hopelessness. Hate speech, religious division, and conflict are increasing, and all societies and religions are affected by religious extremism and intolerance.

International Day of Human Fraternity: Quotes To Share

“Cultivating a close, warmhearted feeling for others automatically puts the mind at ease. It helps remove whatever fears or insecurities we may have and gives us the strength to cope with any obstacles we encounter. It is the principal source of success in life." -Dalai Lama

“In these turbulent and trying times, we must stand together for peace and harmony."- Antonio Guterres

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."- Dr BR Ambedkar

“We must live together as brothers or perish together as fools."- Martin Luther King Jr.

