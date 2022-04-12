International Day of Human Space Flight 2022: How Many Human Space Flights Have There Been?

The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution on April 7, 2011, announced April 12 to be celebrated as the International Day of Human Space Flight. This was done to commemorate the beginning of the space era for mankind, reaffirming the prestigious contribution of space science and technology.

The date was assigned as it was on April 12, 1961 that the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey into outer space. Humans have made extraordinary impressions in spaceflight and space exploration in a relatively short amount of time since such milestones were first achieved.

Here’s a look at the most important and memorable moments in spaceflight history:

Advertisement

There are a large number of human spaceflights that took place from the year 1961 to the present. But, Human spaceflight is differentiated from other space flights that involve both crewed and uncrewed spacecraft. As per the record, there have been 358 human space flights launched including the Axiom Mission 1 on April 8, 2022.

There are some remarkable lists worth mentioning in the history of Human Spaceflights:

April 12, 1961: Yuri Gagarin, aboard Vostok 1, became the first human in space flight to orbit the earth. It showed an opportunity for human endeavours in outer space.

June 16, 1963: Valentina Tereshkova, afloat Vostok 6 was the first woman to orbit the Earth and passed within 3 miles of Vostok 5.

July 20, 1969: Neil Armstrong along with Edwin Aldrin set foot upon the surface of the moon in the Apollo 11 vehicle.

June 21, 2004: American test pilot Mike Melvill became part of the first private manned space vehicle to fly past the boundary of space in SpaceShipOne, Flight 15.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.