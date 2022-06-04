International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022: Date, History, and Significance of The Day

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF INNOCENT CHILDREN VICTIMS OF AGGRESSION 2022: With children being one of the most vulnerable members of society, they are subject to a range of crimes and violence throughout the world. Acknowledging the pain and suffering experienced by the children who are victims of emotional, physical and mental abuse, June 4 is observed as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

History

The United Nations General Assembly had decided to mark June 4 as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression at its emergency session on August 19, 1982. The session was held after the Lebanon war started on June 6 that year and claimed the lives of numerous people including many Palestinian and Lebanese children. The UN noted that it was “appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel’s acts of aggression".

Advertisement

Significance

The UN highlights that it is the children who bear the brunt whenever a conflict breaks out. According to it, recruitment and use of minors in combat, murder, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access are the six most common violations across the world.

The day is also observed to honour the efforts of organisations and individuals who are working to preserve the rights of children. It also encourages the campaign and steps taken towards improving the lives of children globally and safeguarding them against any kind of violence. The day reminds people of the impact of abuse and violence on children and aims to spread awareness of it.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression also reaffirms the UN’s commitment to protecting children’s rights around the world. Many innocent children have been killed in wars and conflicts in countries like Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The UN aims to mitigate the suffering of these children by marking the day and bringing the issue to light.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.