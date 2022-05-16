International Day of Light 2022: All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF LIGHT 2022: Light plays a central role in our lives on the most fundamental level. Light research has resulted in potential alternative energy sources, crucial medical improvements in diagnostics and therapies, high-speed internet, and numerous other discoveries that have altered civilisation and shaped our view of the cosmos.

Every year on May 16, the International Day of Light commemorates the first successful operation of the laser by scientist and engineer Theodore Maiman in 1960. The laser is a prime illustration of how a scientific breakthrough may help society in areas such as communications, healthcare, and many others.

The International Day of Light is a global project that serves as an annual focal point for the continued enjoyment of light and its significance in science, culture, art, education, sustainable development, and disciplines as diverse as medical, communications, and energy. The broad topic of light will enable many diverse sectors of society across the world to engage in events that highlight how science, technology, art, and culture can assist UNESCO accomplish its aims of education, equality, and peace.

International Day of Light’s primary goals are:

Improve public knowledge of how light and light-based technologies affect everyone’s everyday life and are critical to the global society’s future growth.

Build global educational capacity through initiatives aimed at young people, addressing gender concerns, and focusing particularly on poor and emerging economies.

Highlight and explain the close connection between light, art, and culture, strengthening the role of optical technology in cultural heritage preservation.

Improve international collaboration by serving as a primary information resource for activities organised by learned societies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government agencies, educational institutions, businesses, and other partners.

Emphasise the importance of basic research in the underlying science of light, the need for investment in light-based technologies to develop new applications, and the global need to encourage careers in science and engineering in these domains.

Light is essential in all aspects of our lives, from the most fundamental to the most complex.

