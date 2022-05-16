International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022: History, Significance and Theme

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF LIVING TOGETHER IN PEACE 2022: The International Day of Living Together In Peace is celebrated every year on May 16. The day is meant to signify unity in differences and diversity. People around the world come from different races, genders, nationalities, classes, colors, disabilities and birth status. But irrespective of all this diversity, “having the ability to listen to, recognise, respect and appreciate others, as well as living in a peaceful and united way," should be our mission, according to the United Nations.

International Day of Living Together in Peace: History

After World War II ended, the devastation that it caused led the United Nations to work towards saving the coming generations from the death and destruction of war. The UN strives to bring about world peace and eradicate problems faced by people internationally. This includes inequalities people face in every country on the basis of color, race, sex, birth status, disability, etcetera.

In 1997, the General-Assembly declared by its resolution 52/15 that the year 2000 to be observed as the International Year For Culture of Peace. The following year, it declared the period of 2001-2010 to be observed as “International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World."

In 1999, by resolution 53/243, the General-Assembly adopted the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, which is a universal mandate for the international community to follow in order to sustain peace and non-violence to protect the future generations from the peril of war.

Finally in 2017, the UN General-Assembly, by its resolution 72/130, declared May 16 to be observed as International Day of Living Together in Peace to promote inclusion, tolerance, solidarity and peace. Amongst the diverse communities of people.

International Day of Living Together in Peace: Theme and Significance

While there is no theme for this day any year, UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay last year said on this occasion, “In a world in which we regularly witness tensions, acts of hatred, rejection of others and discrimination, the pursuit of peace and the will to live together harmoniously is more crucial than ever."

She added that UNESCO and the United Nations as a whole are working hard every day to provide people with the means to achieve peace, not just because it is a part of the 2030 Agenda, but also “because it is a precondition for sustainable development and for the common good."

