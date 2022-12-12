International Day of Neutrality 2022: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NEUTRALITY 2022: International Day of Neutrality is commemorated on December 12. It is a day when people look at the possibility of a world free of armed and other types of conflicts. The day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017. Its focus was on advocating and campaigning for intra-state peaceful relations. Switzerland serves as the perfect example of neutrality.

It was one of the few countries that chose to remain neutral during both World Wars. Read on to find more about this day:

International Day of Neutrality 2022: Theme

While there is no fixed theme for the International Day of Neutrality, the United Nations focuses on “Preventive diplomacy" which is the diplomatic action taken to prevent disputes from escalating into conflicts, as well as limiting the spread of conflicts; as well as “mediating" in inter and intra-state conflicts at all stages, and “peacekeeping" that has flourished in the decade following the end of the Cold War in 1991.

International Day of Neutrality 2022: History

On February 2, 2017, the United Nations General Assembly decided to establish without a vote resolution 71/275, December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality proposed by Turkmenistan. The country has been recognized by the United Nations as a permanently neutral state since December 1995.

According to the Peace and Cooperation official website Neutrality is defined as “the legal situation derived from the abstention of a State from any participation in a war between States, the maintenance of an attitude of impartiality towards the belligerents and the recognition by the belligerents of this abstention and impartiality, is extremely important for the United Nations to gain and maintain the trust and cooperation of all to operate independently and effectively, especially in politically charged situations."

International Day of Neutrality 2022: Significance

The International Day of Neutrality is a reminder of how important neutrality truly is, especially for humanitarian reasons. During armed conflicts, it is neutrality that NGOs and other humanitarian agencies are able to care for casualties in a proper way. The day is also a reminder to strive towards peace. It asks people to aim for a world where there is no conflict and how the world by putting their efforts together can achieve this.

Another importance of the International Day of Neutrality is that it asks us to look at the neutral countries as an example as model states. These countries can be looked up to learn how war is not the answer.

