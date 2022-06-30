International Day of Parliamentarism 2022: History And Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PARLIAMENTARISM 2022: Parliamentarism refers to a democratic system of governance with the legislative body or the Parliament, which provides legitimacy to the executive organ of the government. On June 30 each year, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) celebrates International Day of Parliamentarism. The celebration highlights the importance of the Parliament in securing the democratic rights of citizens. Below, we look at the history and significance of this event.

International Day of Parliamentarism: History

June 30 is celebrated as the International Day of Parliamentarism since it was on this day, in 1889, that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was born. The IPU had its genesis in Englishman and Member of Parliament (MP) William Randal Cremer and French economist Frédéric Passy’s creation of an association for MPs from various nations. Both had won the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts in finding solutions to international disputes through peaceful means.

With the solid foundation created by Cremer and Passy, the IPU in 1899 helped establish the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, as noted on its website. The formation of the League of Nations (1919) and the United Nations (1945) also owes to the tireless efforts of the IPU in ensuring that international organisations linking world governments exist.

In 1996, an agreement of cooperation was reached between the United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). On May 22, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted resolution A/RES/72/278 to strengthen cooperation between the Parliaments of the world and the United Nations (UN). In the resolution, the UNGA recognised the work of the IPU regarding democracy, gender equality, safety and empowerment of women, sustainable development, climate goals and others.

International Day of Parliamentarism: Significance

The role of the Parliament becomes vital for citizens in ensuring that public trust in governance increases and authoritarianism gets thwarted. The International Day of Parliamentarism provides a platform for reviewing the progressive and inclusive actions undertaken by the Parliaments of the world.

