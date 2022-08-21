International Day of Remembrance Of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2022: Theme, History and Significance

Terrorist attacks, such as those by ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), not only harm lives, they create an atmosphere of fear and hopelessness across generations. International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is observed on August 21 each year in memory of the victims of terrorism. The day is observed to show the victims of terrorism that they are not forgotten and they are respected and recognised across the world. Below, we look at the history, theme and significance of the day this year.

Theme

The theme for 2022’s International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is “memories," as mentioned in a United Nations (UN) press release. The theme was selected after consulting with victims of terrorism and victims’ associations. A high-level event focusing on memories will take place on August 21 and be broadcast live on UN Web TV, from 9.00 am to 9.25 am, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

History

August 21 was officially designated as International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 19, 2017 in its resolution 72/165.

Prior to this, resolution, 17/8 was passed by the Human rights Council on June 16, 2011. It called for August 19 to be proclaimed as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

On June 30 last year, the seventh review resolution, known as 75/291, was passed. It called for upholding the rights of terror attack victims, women, children and those who suffered from gender-based and sexual violence due to acts of terrorism.

Significance

The event is observed each year not only to highlight the damaging effects of terrorism but also to offer support and possible healing to survivors. Memories are what bind us to one another. Without them, we have no roots to create our future. This year’s observation of International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is thus very significant.

