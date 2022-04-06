International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2022: History, Theme, and Significance

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is observed on April 6 and highlights the importance of sport in keeping the fabric of society intact. The day that takes place annually recognises the positive impact that sports activities have on the peace and harmony of various communities co-existing on this globe.

Sport is not only an activity but in myriad cases has also worked as a medium of communication between various communities, be it on a local scale or a global platform. And hence, sport is considered to be honed with abilities to shape the world and make it a better place by forming strong social ties and promoting peace and sustainable development.

History

Advertisement

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace saw its beginning in 2013 when the United States General Assembly declared April 6, the day the first-ever Modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens, as the day of observance to highlight the importance of sport. Following suit, the day has been annually observed on April 6 since 2014.

Significance

In 2015, the next year after the first-ever IDSDP was observed, sport was included in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals after being considered a crucial enabler of sustainable development. The IDSDP, hence, acts as a drive-cum-platform for nations to focus a chunk of their investment and energy on the development of sports in terms of infrastructure and quality education, and awareness among the masses, especially the youth.

Theme

Advertisement

This year, the theme for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is ‘Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport.’ The theme glorifies the importance of using sport as a tool to carve out a better future for the human race. Under this theme, the primary focus will be on climate change and lowering Greenhouse Gas emissions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.