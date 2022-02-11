International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2022: Theme, History And Significance

>International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2022: Observed on February 11 every year, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science was declared by the United Nations General Assembly. This day recognises the important role women play in the field of science and technology. Gender equality and science are crucial for achieving development goals, which include the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Our community has made several efforts to engage women and girls in science but they continue to exclude from participating fully in the field.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science: History and Significance

Gender equality remains a priority of the United Nations and to fully achieve the goal and give access to the participation of girls and women in science, the General Assembly dedicated February 11 as International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015.

Over decades, levels of science, technology, engineering and mathematics have seen a significant gender gap all over the world. Although women have made a progress by increasing their participation in higher education, they remain to be under-represented in the field of science and technology. By making women involved in this field, the UN targets to achieve the 2030 goal for Sustainable Development.

International Days and weeks are observed by the UN to educate the public on a certain issue. In 2018, one in three women accounted for researchers in the world. They have achieved parity in science in several countries and also dominate this field in a few cases. However, they remain a minority in the fields of digital information technology, computers, physics, mathematics and engineering. These fields are on a digital transformation and revolution which promise jobs in the present and future, making it important for women to participate.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2022 Theme

The theme for International Day of Women and Girls in Science this year is ‘Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us’. The UN reported that people around the world do not have much access to water. On this day, they will be educating governments about the rising demand, poor management and water conservation to acquire sustainable development. The 7th International Day of Women in Science will be held on a virtual platform amid the Pandemic.

They aim to display women as not only beneficiaries but also agents of change. Along with several speeches by notable leaders on the occasion, the program will feature a unique Ebru Water Art Performance for the first time to mark the 7th Anniversary of the # February 11 Global Movement. The event will also showcase best practices, strategies, solutions and experiences in reference to the SDG6 challenges and opportunities through the UN Headquarters in New York, from the Cansu Global Media Room.

