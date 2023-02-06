International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION 2023: International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is observed on February 6. Female genital mutilation (FGM) involves altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognised internationally as a violation of human rights and the integrity of girls and women. Female genital mutilation is one of the most brutal violations of little girls and women’s right to bodily autonomy. Deeply entrenched in religious practices, myths of hygiene, and often centred around the preservation of virginity and enhancement of male pleasure, this cruel practice leaves a lifetime of emotional and physical scars on women.

The practice remains a horrific reminder of how women’s human rights are crushed under the weight of the rituals, made subservient by the belief that the purpose of their sexuality is only to gratify men.

Advertisement

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023: History

The UN General Assembly designated February 6 as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation in 2012. The primary objective behind observing this day is to amplify and direct efforts on the elimination of this cruel practice.

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023: Theme

This year, the theme for International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is - Partnership with Men and Boys to transform Social and gender Norms to End FGM.

Advertisement

The UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation: Delivering the Global Promise has launched this theme. The theme essentially aims to encourage the global community to partner with men and boys and foster their engagement to accelerate the elimination of this heinous practice and uplift the voices of women and girls.

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023: Significance

Advertisement

This day is of great significance as it facilitates collective efforts aimed at eliminating Female Genital Mutilation. Girls who undergo female genital mutilation suffer from medical complications such as severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as long-term consequences for their sexual and reproductive health.

Female Genital Mutilation is primarily concentrated in 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East. Although the prevalence of FGM has declined globally, humanitarian crises such as disease outbreaks, armed conflict and more could cause a rollback of progress toward achieving gender equality and the elimination of genital mutilation.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here