International Day to Protect Education from Attack 2022: History and Significance

The International Day to Protect Education from Attack is observed on September 9. The day is marked to make people aware of how the protracted nature of conflicts today affects entire generations of children. Without access to safe education, children living in conflict are at risk of growing up without essential skills and knowledge.

The Yemen Civil War, the Ethiopian conflict, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the Taliban rule in Afghanistan are some internal and external conflicts that threaten children’s right to education.

International Day to Protect Education from Attack: History

The day was established in 2020 by a unanimous decision of the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution proclaiming the day was presented by the state of Qatar and was co-sponsored by 62 countries. The resolution also called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to raise awareness of the plight of millions of children living in the countries affected by conflict.

The resolution affirmed that governments have the primary responsibility to provide protection and to ensure equitable quality education at all levels to all learners, especially during conflict situations.

It also emphasized intensifying efforts and increasing funding to promote safe and protective school environments in humanitarian emergencies. Governments must take all feasible measures to protect schools, students and teachers during times of conflict. The resolution also stated that the armed conflict should not impact children’s access to education.

International Day to Protect Education from Attack: Significance

International Day to Protect Education from Attack is observed by people and governments worldwide. As per the UN, a child’s right to education cannot be safeguarded in war zones, without education itself being protected.

This day is marked to make people aware that out of school, children are easy targets of abuse and exploitation. The organization also stated that the school should provide a safe place for students and safeguard them from threats and crises. The day signifies a crucial step to breaking the cycle of crisis and reducing the likelihood of conflicts in near future.

