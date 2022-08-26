International Dog Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes and Tips to Celebrate

INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2022: We all are well aware of the fact that dogs are human’s best friends. Their love is unconditional and therefore to honour that affection, International Dog Day is celebrated annually on August 26. It also aims to encourage people to adopt dogs and provide them with the better quality of life they deserve. Devote your time to your closest furry friend and make it feel more special. To mark this special occasion, let’s shed light on the history and significance of International Dog Day.

International Dog Day: History

Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author introduced International Dog Day in 2004. The first-ever commemoration of this day took place on August 26, 2004. This particular date was chosen as on this day Paige’s family adopted their first dog, ‘Sheltie,’ when it was 10 years old. Not only this, Colleen is the founder of National Puppy Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day as well.

International Dog Day: Significance

Though most of us show care and love toward our four-legged friends, there are several people who often brutally abuse them. This day gives us an opportunity to spread awareness about such issues and ultimately motivate everyone to take better care of these dogs.

International Dog Day 2022: Quotes

“Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had" – Thom Jones “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself"- Josh Billings “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went"- Will Roger “The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants" - Johnny Depp “The bond with a true dog is as lasting as the ties of this earth will ever be" - Konrad Lorenz “Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in"- Mark Twain

International Dog Day: How To Celebrate

You can commemorate International Dog Day with your furry friend by taking him or her out for a long walk but this time at some new place. You can offer your pet the food they like the most. Moreover, you should use this day as an opportunity to make generous donations to local animal shelters. You must also share the message with others on social media platforms and urge others to do the same.

