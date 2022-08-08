International Female Orgasm Day 2022: Here’s All You Need To Know

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE ORGASM DAY 2022: August 8 is celebrated as International Female Orgasm Day. It is a day to mark the right of a woman to sexual pleasure. The commemoration of the day began in 2006. Councilman José Arimateia Dantas Lacerda from the town of Esperantina in Brasil, in a study conducted by the Federal University of Piauí, found out that as much as 28% of women from the region were unable to reach orgasm.

He considered this study to be demonstrating a serious public health issue and decided to promote a legislation that would advocate for the females’ right to pleasure. In the initiative, August 8 was decided to be dedicated as the day to celebrate woman’s orgasm.

Advertisement

According to the American Psychological Association, an orgasm is the climax of sexual stimulation or activity. It happens when the peak of pleasure is achieved. In women, it is marked by the release of tension and rhythmic contractions of the vulvar and anal muscles, and also the pelvic reproductive organs.

It is not important to have sex in order to reach an orgasm. Even though female orgasm is generally classified as vaginal or clitoral, it can be achieved by the stimulation of any other part of the body like the breasts or the nipples, sexologist Elia Martínez Rodarte told Mexican newspaper El Financiero.

Besides giving pleasure, orgasms also have powerful health benefits. Recently, Marisa Peer, a therapist from London, said that she thinks vibrators should be provided for free by the National Health Service in England. “The benefits of orgasms are so numerous that every woman should be able to access them on a regular basis, whether or not they are in a relationship and whatever their age," she commented.

Some of the benefits of orgasm include deeper sleep, pain relief caused by the release of hormones like the oxytocin, clearer and healthier skin, improved immune system and better mental health.

Advertisement

The International Female Orgasm Day is of much importance since the topics of sex and especially female orgasm, have been taboo in many parts of the world for the longest. The objective of this day is to raise awareness among women about the importance of knowing and exploring their bodies and for them to understand what things do they like, what causes them pleasure or simply what’s not appropriate for them.

Advertisement

This day reinforces the self-esteem of women around the world and makes them realize that they do have a say in every area of their life, most importantly in the way they decide to explore their sexual nature and with whom.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here