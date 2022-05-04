International Firefighters’ Day 2022: Inspiring Quotes to Salute the Bravery of Firefighters

INTERNATIONAL FIREFIGHTERS’ DAY 2022: The International firefighters’ day is commemorated on May 4. It came into effect after a recommendation was floated across the world by Australia on January 4, 1999 owing to the deaths of five firefighters who braved the bushfire in the country. Below we have curated some of the famous quotes dedicated to saluting the bravery of firefighters across the globe:

1. I can think of no more stirring symbol of man’s humanity to man than a fire engine. - Kurt Vonnegut

2. In the fire service, we fight together against one common enemy – fire – no matter what country we come from, what uniform we wear or what language we speak. - Lt JJ Edmondson

3. More often than not, a hero’s most epic battle is the one you never see; it’s the battle that goes on within him or herself. - Kevin Smith

4. The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it. - Thucydides

5. If Prometheus was worthy of the wrath of heaven for kindling the first fire upon the earth, how ought all the gods to honour the men who make it their professional business to put it out? - John Godfrey Saxe

6. Becoming fearless isn’t the point. That’s impossible. It’s learning how to control your fear, & how to be free from it, that’s the point. Necessity of action takes away the fear of the act, and makes bold resolution the favourite of fortune. - Francis Quarles

7. When a man becomes a fireman his greatest act of bravery has been accomplished. What he does after that is all in the line of work. - Edward F. Croker

8. True courage is being afraid, and going ahead and doing your job anyhow. That’s what courage is. - General Norman Schwarzkopf

9. That’s the life, being a fireman. It sure beats being a ballplayer. I’d rather be a fireman. - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

