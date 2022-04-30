International Jazz Day 2022: All You Need To Know

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY 2022: In a bid to celebrate the unifying power of music, International Jazz Day is celebrated annually on April 30. The day aims to raise awareness about the virtues of jazz as an educational tool, and a force for empathy, dialogue, and enhanced cooperation among people. April 30 not only celebrates the gift of music but also unites the countries and communities from across the globe to celebrate jazz.

This genre of music plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue, fighting discrimination, and promoting human dignity.

The origin of the International Jazz Day goes back to 2011 when the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared the day an opportunity to recognise Jazz music and give voice to its role in uniting people from all walks of life. Since 2011, the day has garnered a lot of acknowledgment, especially from the music lovers and musicians who gather from every corner of the world to celebrate with enthusiasm and spirit of Jazz.

The idea was tossed by Jazz pianist and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, who along with the UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay chaired the event and ensured that people from across the globe come out and with euphoria participate in the celebrations every year.

Paris, New Orleans, and New York were some of the first places to educate their people and draw excitement on the International Jazz Day. Jazz is considered by many as “America’s Classical Music", as it began more than 100 years ago in New Orleans.

For those who don’t know, Jazz music is heavily based on swing, blue notes, and complex chords. After the genre picked up the liking, it spread across nations and was later adapted in different styles and forms. UNESCO defines jazz as “a vector of freedom of expression", as it breaks down barriers, creates opportunities for tolerance and mutual understanding, reduces tension between individuals, groups, and communities, stimulates intercultural dialogue, encourages artistic innovation and improvisation, and empowers young people from marginalised societies.

