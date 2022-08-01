International Mahjong Day 2022: Origin, History, Significance and Mental Benefits of Game That Helps Cure Dementia

Every year on August 1 International Mahjong Day is celebrated to remember the most popular games exported from china around the world. International Mahjong Day is observed to spread awareness about Mahjong and how to play the game. As an outcome, professional leagues, like those in the United States, are growing widely. From September of 2018, August 1 has been registered as International Mahjong Day.

International Mahjong Day: History and Significance

According to a report by Annelise Heinz, a doctoral candidate in Stanford’s Department of History reported that both Jewish American and Chinese American communities were built around mahjong during the 20th century. Although the game initially originated in China, it has gradually evolved into different versions as it travelled across the world. The Chinese immigrant community in the United States popularized the game in the west.

In her research, Heinz found that culturally, mahjong was an important part of American Chinatown in the 1920s and ’30s, as it gave Chinese Americans an opportunity to make a bond with each other as during that time many other Americans used to treat them as outsiders. Her study also says that mahjong played became an important role in the way of navigating the internal, gendered, and generational divides within Chinatown.

To celebrate this day, mahjong enthusiasts come together to participate in their favorite versions of the game. It is believed that this game is one of the most interesting and engaging games. Playing mahjong involves skills like communication, negotiation, strategy-making, and even cooperation. Along with these skills the game also needs three or more players, who will sit in the four directions East, West, North, and South to carry forward the game.

Mental Benefits

Mahjong helps cure dementia

According to a report by WHO, by the year 2050, there will be more than 152 million cases of Dementia globally. However, studies have shown that playing Mahjong helps to keep our memory sharp, and the game is recommended especially for the elders to keep their memory-preserving neurons in a healthy state. In addition, the use of cognitive skills while playing the game helps to cure the effects of Dementia. Helps to deal with depression

Mahjong is a social game as it requires three or more players to play. Studies have shown that involving in social activities always has a positive impact on mental health. Therefore, Mahjong helps to boost mental health conditions and reduce depression among all age groups. Improves concentration and memorization

While playing Mahjong recognition of patterns is an integral part of the game. Moreover, this game also requires a large amount of concentration to carry forward the game smooth way. Therefore, this one game helps in both memory and concentration.

