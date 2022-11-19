International Men’s Day: Lifestyle Changes to Improve Overall Health

From a very young age, many boys are given the responsibility of taking care of their families and are expected to excel in all the roles assigned to them. And because of this, they often neglect to take care of their health and well-being, leading to various health and mental health issues. Several studies have pointed out that men are prone to more chronic diseases in comparison to women. This is they must take care of themselves, and on this International Men’s Day, we have curated a list of some lifestyle tips that men can follow to improve their overall well-being.

Avoid smoking and other unhealthy activity

Most men tend to smoke to deal with stressful situations. Such activities can majorly impact your health, leading to various chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases and emphysema. Cigarette nicotine may cause uncontrolled cell growth in your lungs, leading to cancer. It can also significantly reduce sperm count and negatively impact sexual life.

Effective stress management

Men usually define themselves with their vocations which sometimes they overdo. This builds up a lot of pressure and tension for them. And over time, it negatively impacts their physical as well as psychological health. To manage this, it’s recommended to take some time for yourself and incorporate healthy activities in your daily routine, like meditating, taking a walk in fresh air, relaxing your body, performing your favourite activity; anything that can help your mind to relax.

Engage in Physical Activity

One of the major causes of poor health and obesity is the sedentary lifestyle that many of us live. And obesity further impacts cardiovascular health raises blood pressure and increases the risks of stroke. That’s why it’s crucial to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. For that, you must include regular exercise in your daily routine, which you can begin with jogging or cycling. These aerobic exercises can significantly improve your health.

Avoid Fast and Processed food

Eating fast food regularly can raise the level of bad cholesterol in your blood, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke. It can also cause obesity, which further leads to diabetes, high blood pressure, and various other health problems. Therefore you must follow a balanced diet.

Have a proper sleep schedule

Sleep deprivation negatively impacts your health and leads to various health problems. For adults, it’s essential to sleep for at least 7-8 hours of sleep regularly. With a proper sleep schedule, you’ll feel refreshed in the morning and have the energy to work efficiently for the whole day.

