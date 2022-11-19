International Men's Day: Saif Ali Khan is One of the Most Stylish Men, Says Raghavendra Rathore | EXCLUSIVE

Bespoke and luxury menswear designer Raghavendra Rathore has contributed to global fashion and is known for placing the quintessential Jodhpur bandhgala jacket on the fashion map. One of the most loved menswear designers in Bollywood, the industry stars including Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor have adorned the designer’s signature styles with elan.

On International Men’s Day, Raghavendra speaks to News 18 about the evolution of the modern Indian man in the world of fashion, embracing gender neutral silhouettes and celebrating sustainability in menswear clothing.

Excerpts from the interview:

1) On International Men’s Day, tell us your definition of a Modern Indian Man’s approach to fashion today?

The Modern Indian Man doesn’t see fashion like the previous generation did, but treats it like an extension of himself, expressing his personality through his clothes. With so much choice in every aspect of bespoke tailoring available, imagination and the sky is the only limit, making some of our bespoke customers the most stylish people in the world, with a global personality.

2) Your body of work has been a perfect mood board for the Indian Men over the years, what makes Raghavendra Rathore, a designer par excellence?

Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur drives itself on the principles of classic style infused with a touch of tradition, which is something that the Indian audience has resonated with and inspired us to nurture our design language for the luxury bespoke market. Promoting heritage through clothes makes most of our customers the flag bearers of tradition and it’s the very essence that makes us global Indians, this applies to both men and women clientele of the brand.

3) Every occasion is incomplete without a signature bandhgala, which holds prominence in your designs. What about the silhouette makes it relevant even today?

The bandhgala is a perfect representation of the present - drawing from the past, and created keeping in mind the evolving sensibilities of the future. Channeling sophistication in its simplicity, it is an extremely versatile garment, molding itself to match every occasion and complement each wearer.

4) With men embracing gender fluid and gender-neutral silhouettes, as a designer how have you embraced the same in your design sensibilities?

When it comes to tailoring as a bespoke brand the technical aspect is very gender fluid, depending on the customer’s likes and dislikes one can blend the gender lines with simple selections of colour, fit and of course the styling. The line between cross gender appeal can be controlled easily when you make one of its kind outfits which is impossible for normal retail brands.

5) Who, according to you, is the most stylish Indian male celebrity today?

One of the most stylish men in India who we’ve also had the pleasure of dressing is Mr. Saif Ali Khan, he is a representative of lineage. We greatly admire his personal style which is a combination of timeless tradition and laidback modern luxe.

6) What’s your opinion about sustainable fashion and do you feel menswear is sustainable?

Sustainability is a synonymous expression for bespoke, the opposite of fast fashion and large consumption of valuable resources. The meticulously crafted individual outfits keep a relatively large sustainable footprint in every aspect of creating menswear fashion. Interlacing heritage clothes with heirloom ornaments and accessories further brings in a whole different aspect to the job market and old world workmanship making Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand extremely sustainable.

7) What’s in store for this wedding and party season from Raghavendra Rathore, we should look forward to?

Specialised wardrobes for festive soirées, celebrations and travel are part of our new offerings under the banner Our Nocturnal Fiesta Collection. A line of opulent yet understated festive looks in rich jewel tones that will make you stand out at every occasion, with perfect accessories and in innumerable colours.

