International Mother Language Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

International Mother Language Day is commemorated on February 21. The United Nations-designated day recognises that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind.

International Mother Language Day: History

It was the initiative of Bangladesh to set up the International Mother Language Day, which was approved at the 1999 UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) General Conference and has been celebrated ever since annually. The first International Mother Language Day was observed throughout the world in 2000.

International Mother Language Day: Significance

The day signifies how an intergovernmental body like UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. According to UNESCO, it is within its mandate for peace that it works to preserve the differences in cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for diversity.

Linguistic diversity is increasingly coming under threat as more and more languages disappear. The UN reports that globally 40 percent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. It is through days like this that native languages are promoted and efforts to preserve them are made.

With a growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life, progress is being made in mother tongue-based multilingual education.

International Mother Language Day 2022: Theme

According to the UN, the theme of the 2022 International Mother Language Day is ‘Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities’. The UN mentioned in its statement that this year’s theme raises the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

The experiences of COVID-19 especially in the field of education highlighted how technology is essential for distance learning. The UN recognises that technology has the potential to address some of the greatest challenges in education. Hence with this year’s theme efforts are being made to stress on how multilingual education based on mother tongue is a key component of inclusion in education.

