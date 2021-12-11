International Mountain Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and Why it is Celebrated?

>International Mountain Day 2021: Every year, December 11 is observed as International Mountain Day to raise awareness of the significance of mountains. Mountain conservation plays a crucial role in long-term development. Nearly, 27% of the Earth’s land is covered by mountains. According to the United Nations, around 15% of the world’s population resides in the mountains. However, with several environmental issues, the life of mountains are also under threat.

Hence, the day is observed with an aim to raise awareness about the rising threat. The day is also celebrated to highlight the importance of preserving the beauty of mountains across the world. Here is all you need to know about International Mountain Day 2021.

INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN DAY 2021: HISTORY AND WHY IT IS CELEBRATED

The United Nations adopted a document “Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development" during the Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD) in 1992. This led to a need for safeguarding and preserving the mountains. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed December 11 as International Mountain Day in 2003.

INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN DAY 2021: THEME

Every year, International Mountain Day is observed with a specific theme. The theme of this year’s International Mountain Day (IMD) is ‘Sustainable Mountain Tourism.’

SIGNIFICANCE OF INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAINS DAY 2021

The mountains are home to one-quarter of all land animals and plants on the earth. They also provide freshwater as well as food to half of the world’s population, hence, the day is observed to spread awareness to preserve the natural resource.

The mountains are home to six of the world’s most important food crops. It plays a crucial role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem.

However, unfortunately, climate change and over-exploitation have put the mountains’ life in jeopardize.

This also affects the livelihoods of those who live in the mountains and make survival more difficult. The International Mountains Day intends to encourage people to take care to protect the scenic landscapes and the mountains.

