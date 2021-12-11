International Mountain Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

>International Mountain Day 2021: International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11, every year, to focus on threats mountains are facing because of environmental changes. This day also highlights the opportunities and constraints in mountain development and to build alliances that bring a positive change in people living in the mountains and the environment around the world. Mountain conservation plays a crucial role in long-term development. Nearly, 27% of the Earth’s land is covered by mountains.

According to the United Nations, around 15% of the world’s population resides in the mountains. However, with several environmental issues, the life of mountains are also under threat. Hence, the day is observed with an aim to raise awareness about the rising threat.

>On the occasion of International Mountain Day 2021, here are a few quotes and messages to share amongst on social media:

1. Mountains protect us and they are the ones who bring us rain. Save them for we need them. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.

2. Without mountains, life won’t be the same because our Earth won’t be the same. The onus of protecting them lies on us. Happy International Mountain Day.

3. The occasion of International Mountain Day 2021 reminds us that for our survival, we need mountains and we must do all that we can to protect them.

4. Mountains have shielded us from our enemies and have also provided us with water to drink. On International Mountain Day, let us promise to protect them.

5. Mountains need to be protected because they are losing their identity due to climate change. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Mountain Day.

6. Mountains inspire us to always be strong. Mountains motivate us to stand tall against all our problems. Let us save our mountains. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.

7. Without mountains, the scenery of nature would be incomplete. Let us make it a special International Mountain Day by promising ourselves to save them.

8. The celebrations of International Mountain Day are incomplete without a pledge to save them from getting depleted from the face of the earth. Let us work together to save them.

9. Never measure the height of a mountain until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was. Happy Mountain Day.

