International Mountain Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11 every year to create awareness about mountains. Mountains are a scenic gift of nature and an important part of our environment. Every year International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11 to create awareness about the importance of mountains for our environment and the tough life of the people living in the hills and mountains.

It is one of the best occasions to express our gratitude to nature and take action to protect our mountains. With the development and progress of modern civilisation, nature is also being badly affected. It is our responsibility towards mother earth to protect it and keep it clean.

Advertisement

Let’s celebrate International Mountain Day with some motivational quotes and messages that you can exchange with your colleagues, friends and family.

INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN DAY: MESSAGES

1. They are the ones who protect us and they are also the ones who bring us rain. Save them for when we need them. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.

2. Without mountains, life will not be the same because Earth will not be the same. The onus of protecting them lies on us. Happy International Mountain Day.

3. The occasion of International Mountain Day reminds us that for our survival, we need mountains and we must do all that we can to protect them.

Advertisement

4. They have shielded us from our enemies and they have also provided us with water to drink. On International Mountain Day, let us promise to protect them.

5. There can be no life, no Earth and no future without mountains. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Mountain Day.

INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN DAY: QUOTES

1. “I like geography best, he said, because your mountains & rivers know the secret. Pay no attention to boundaries" – Brian Andreas

Advertisement

2. “Never measure the height of a mountain until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was." – Dag Hammarskjold

3. “Keep close to Nature’s heart…and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean." – John Muir

4. “You never climb the same mountain twice, not even in memory. Memory rebuilds the mountain, changes the weather, retells the jokes, remakes all the moves." – Lito Tejada-Flores

5. “It’s not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves." – Sir Edmund Hillary

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here