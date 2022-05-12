International Nurses Day 2022: Role of Nurses in COVID-19 Pandemic

INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY 2022: International Nurses Day is observed worldwide on May 12 annually to honour the selfless contribution of these angels of the medical fraternity. This significant day commemorates Florence Nightingale’s birth anniversary, known as the founder of modern nursing. ‘A Voice to Lead—Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health’ is the theme for International Nurses Day 2022.

Nurses, like doctors, have become heroes for saving and healing patients amid the deadly pandemic. This special day provides an opportunity to reflect on the role nurses played during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Role of Nurses in COVID-19:

For generations, nurses have laboured tirelessly, often at the expense of their health and well-being. However, their struggles and physical challenges are rarely appreciated. But it is our responsibility to acknowledge and thank them for their contributions to the healthcare system.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has put a lot of burden on nurses. Unmindful of their safety, nurses worked with doctors round the clock as the pandemic continued to take a heavy toll on human lives globally. Nurses went above and beyond their everyday tasks to console patients in distress and provide them with the care and bravery they needed to combat the unprecedented pandemic. Nurses in Gujarat, for example, even danced with PPE kits to Bollywood hits like “Sochna Kya, Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega…" to cheer up patients.

“This global COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the important role nurses play in keeping people healthy across the lifespan", stated Annette Kennedy, President of the International Council of Nurses.

Nurses emerging as Corona warriors are now actively engaged in COVID-19 initiatives. They will continue to be critical participants in containing the pandemic with sufficient support. Hence, to attain universal health coverage, every country must invest in nursing, and medical infrastructure.

