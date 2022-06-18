International Picnic Day 2022: How To Celebrate Safely With Your Loved Ones Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

INTERNATIONAL PICNIC DAY 2022: International Picnic Day is celebrated on June 18. Picnics are one of the most popular activities held around the world, and the roots can be traced all the way back to the French Revolution. Picnics are a great opportunity to get family and friends together to spend quality time amid their busy schedules. As risky as it is for us to be in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we can ensure our safety and not miss out on the outdoor activities by following a few steps:

Wash and Sanitize

Even though several restrictions have been uplifted across various places. It is important to remember to wash and sanitise your hands on a regular basis. Before you start cooking for your perfect day out with your family, make sure to wash your hands and clean all of the appliances.

Even when you’re out at your picnic location. Make sure that everyone in the room washes their hands frequently to avoid contracting the infection. Do not involve a lot of people in your plan

Things might seem normal, but it’s not over yet. While you may have the best of intentions in mind for not wanting your relatives and friends to feel excluded. It’ll be safer if you keep your squad small and don’t engage too many people in our plans. Don’t forget your mask

It’s impossible to eat while wearing a mask. Apart from that, make sure you wear it all the time in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Choose the right location

One of the most important things that you need to be mindful of is choosing the right location for your family. Pick a place that is less packed because gathering in crowded places can still be risky. As far as you are mindful of the things that are listed above and also follow the proper safety guidelines, you will have nothing to worry about.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.