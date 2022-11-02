International Stress Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

International Stress Awareness Day is celebrated on every first Wednesday in November. This year it will be marked on November 2. It is a day to remind oneself not to stress about situations that are out of your control. The day also aims to raise awareness about the ill-effects of chronic stress and how it can be managed and prevented. The day was founded by Carole Spiers, the chairperson of ISMA. Here is everything you need to know about International Stress Awareness Day:

International Stress Awareness Day: Theme

While there is no designated theme for International Stress Awareness Day, ISMA has mentioned a theme for International Stress Awareness Week. This year’s theme is “Working Together to Build Resilience and Reduce Stress."

According to their official website, “ISMA, UK extends a warm invitation to anyone who believes in working together to achieve these aims to join us in making International Stress Awareness Week a high-impact event that delivers on its mission, raising awareness of stress around the world for over 24 years."

International Stress Awareness Day: History

In 1936, endocrinologist Hans Selye coined the psychological concept of the term ‘stress’ and gave what is called the “general adaptation syndrome," or GAS Model. Stress Awareness Month has also been commemorated every April since 1992. It is aimed to raise awareness of the causes and cures for raising levels of stress in life.

International Stress Awareness Week was adopted in 2018 with the hope to raise awareness about stress prevention.

International Stress Awareness Day was founded by Carole Spiers, the chairperson of ISMA in 1998. It was to be commemorated every first Wednesday in November. The aim was to increase public awareness and help recognise, manage, and reduce stress.

International Stress Management Association tasks itself to make strategies backed by data and science to help employers and employees learn about how to deal with stress at workplaces. They also help organize programs within their organizations for it.

International Stress Awareness Day: Significance

International Stress Awareness Day is commemorated to remind people the importance of living a fulfilling life. It tells us that there are certain situations you have no control over, stressing about it is not going to turn it any better. The day also aims to raise awareness about the serious health problems that can develop due to stress.

Too much stress is after all a cause of multiple health complications of the body and brain. International Stress Awareness Day can also help people learn how certain levels of stress can be turned into an opportunity. Differentiating between good and bad stress can help people understand how they can motivate themselves and better their lives.

